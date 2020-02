The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of Infantino infant carriers.

Three models, the Go Foward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Up Close Newborn and Flip Front2back carriers are being recalled due to a fall risk.

The company says buckles on the carriers can fail, resulting in a dangerous fall.

An estimated 14,000 units are part of the recall.

