Ford issues a recall for more than one million Explorers.

The company says the SUV's from model year 2011 through 2017 may have suspension problems. Ford says one customer reported hitting a curb due to the issue but the carmaker isn't aware of any related injuries. It will spend around 180 million to fix the problem, at no cost to owners.

Ford has also issued recalls recently for several other vehicles, the F-150, the Taurus, Flex, Econoline and the Lincoln MKS and MKT.