Ford hands out hundreds of pink slips. The automaker, cutting about 500 jobs this week, starting tomorrow.

It's part of a massive restructuring plan. With Ford shedding about 23-hundred white collar jobs through buyouts and layoffs, mainly in and around it's Dearborn, Michigan headquarters.

Around seven-thousand positions being eliminated worldwide. Ford's CEO, announcing this week's wave of cuts in a memo to employees today. Telling workers "Ford is a family company and saying goodbye to colleagues is difficult and emotional."

The company expects the restructuring to save about 600-million dollars annually.