Two popular ice cream flavors are being recalled.

Unilever, the maker of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, is recalled certain "Chunky Monkey" pints and "Coconut Seven Layer Bar" bulk ice cream sold in tubs.

The recalled products many potentially contain tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts that are not declared in the ingredient list or allergy information list.

Those individual who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these undeclared tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if consumed.

The affected pints of "Chunky Monkey" have a best buy date of August 28, August 29, and August 30.

The recalled "Coconut Seven Layer Bar" bulk product is sold in 2.4 gallon tubs with a best by date of September 15.

Both products were distributed nationwide but no shipped outside of the United States.

So far, Unilever has not received any reports of illnesses associated with the products.