Facebook alerts parents about flaw in kids app

Facebook has an alert for parents about a flaw in its Messenger Kids app.

The company says it has recently notified parents about a technical error that allowed children to join group chats with, friends of friends, who hadn't been approved by their parents.

Facebook says it has since turned off the affected group chats, and provided parents with additional resources about Messenger Kids and internet safety.

It's unclear how long the flaw was active in the app.

Messenger Kids is a free app offering what Facebook calls a "Controlled Environment" for children under 13.