(NBC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is banning certain recalled MacBook Pro laptops on airplanes.

This follows Apple's recent recall of some older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops with batteries that could overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

The FAA says it's "aware of the recalled batteries" and is alerting major U.S. carriers to enforce the safety guidelines.

Passengers will not be allowed to pack the recalled MacBook Pro in carry-on or checked luggage.

The FAA states on its pack-safe page that "lithium batteries recalled by the manufacturer or vendor must not be carried aboard aircraft or packed in baggage" unless it's been replaced or repaired or deemed safe.

The specific model, MacBook Pro with retina display, was sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 460,000 units are affected.