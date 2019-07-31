Equifax data breach settlement money may run out

The Federal Trade Commission says so many people are asking for cash payments linked to the 2017 Equifax data breach, there may not be enough money for everyone.

As part of a 300 million dollar settlement announced last Monday, those impacted by the data breach were offered free credit monitoring, or a check for up to $125.

But the fund dedicated to the cash payouts only has 31 million dollars, and the FTC says the response has been so overwhelming, some people who are eligible may not get the full 125 dollars.

The FTC suggests people choose free credit monitoring rather than a $125 check.