CVS to turn about 1,500 stores into "Health Hubs"

CVS is changing the look of about 1,500 of its stores. By the end of 2021, CVS will transfer those stores into "Health Hubs."

Those store will devote more than 20 percent of their floor space to health care services like wellness and personalized care.

They may even have room for yoga classes. CVS says its looking to increase its commitment to health care services and depend less on selling retail goods. The company is already reducing floor space for slow selling items like greeting cards and adding space in some stores for the teeth straightening service "Smile Direct Club."