Consumer News: Black Friday numbers are in

Good news, shopping fans and retailers, Black Friday is still a thing.

This year saw the biggest Black Friday ever with $7.4 million spent.

That's in addition to the 4.2 billion shoppers dropped on Thanksgiving Day.

Spending habits are changing, though.

43% more consumers than last year bought merchandise online and picked it up in stores.

2.9 billion of this year's holiday season sales have come from purchases made using smart phones.

And the spree isn't over yet.

Small Business Saturday saw $470 million in sales by 9 a.m. Saturday morning, and Cyber Monday is forecast to generate $9.4 billion.

One reason for the spending spike is this year's late thanksgiving is giving consumers fewer days to shop before Christmas.