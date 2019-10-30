Consumer confidence falls for third month in a row

The Consumer Confidence Index says consumer confidence fell for the third straight month. 

Confidence has been rattled by a global slowdown and a U.S.-China trade war which have hurt American Manufacturers and increased uncertainty. 

However, financial markets have rallied in recent weeks on hopes of a trade deal. 

Economists say even with the recent declines, confidence remains high.

Consumer confidence is monitored for indications of whether households will keep spending. 

Consumer spending accounts for 70-percent of economic activity. 

