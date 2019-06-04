There's a special just for nurses Tuesday.

Chipotle is honoring nurses across the country with a special buy one, get one free offer.

All nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or tacos with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value.

The promotion is valid at all Chipotle locations in the US from open to close.

In a statement Chipotle said it wants to "recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world."

The deal is available for all types of nurses for in-restaurant orders only.

There is a limit of one free entree item per eligible customer.