You now have until December 15 to buy holiday electronics before they get hit with a ten percent tariff.

And that includes new iPhones.

President Trump had planned to put a 10 percent tax on Chinese imports not already subject to tariffs.

But U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced Tuesday it's been delayed until mid-December.

That gives companies, like Apple, time to figure out how to handle extra costs.

Apple generates 17 percent of its revenue from China.

One securities analyst says if tariffs are implemented into 2020, Apple would have no choice but to raise iPhone prices by up to $100 each.