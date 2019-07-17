Better Business Bureau warns of travel scams

With summer in full swing, it's safe to say it is travel season. but if you're in a hurry to alter your reservation, you mat end up getting scammed.

In a hurry, maybe you booked your hotel for the wrong day, and you just Google "Customer Service", pick the first number you see, and call in.

But some of those numbers you're finding aren't the right ones at all.

And that's what's been happening for some Expedia customers. A warning put out by the Better Business Bureau cautions customers about false expedia customer service lines.

When customers ask to confirm or change their reservations with these fake Expedia representatives, those impostors say the refund site isn't working and you need to purchase gift cards to get a refund or change your booking.

"People don't want to say that they, you know, fell for this Expedia con, when really they're a savvy shopper, they know how to book their travel plans, but the truth is, this can happen to anyone. So there is no shame in admitting that maybe you were conned." says Hannah Stiff of Better Business Bureau

Expedia, which has an A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau, is working with BBB to make customers aware of the issue.

The biggest thing you can do, to stay safe from these scams, is just by going directly to the website of the company you're searching for.

And be leery of unusual forms of payment for a business, like gift cards.