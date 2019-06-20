(NBC) - Apple is partnering with Best Buy to make it easier for consumers to get their Apple products serviced and repaired.

More than 7,000 Geek Squad employees are ready to offer expert repairs and service for Apple devices at Best Buy stores across the country.

Every repair is backed by Apple and only genuine Apple parts are used for repairs without breaking Apple's warranty.

Customers won't pay more for repairs at Best Buy than any other authorized service provider. However, prices may vary depending on model and type of repair needed.

Same day service is available for screen repairs.

Best Buy recommends customers schedule an appointment and drop off their device before 6 p.m. local time.