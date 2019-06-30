Aquafina to start distributing canned water

Pepsi wants less plastics filling up landfills. The beverage company is ditching some plastic bottles in favor of more aluminum cans.

The move includes it's water brand, Aquafina. Soon it's water will come in cans at restaurant chains across the U.S.

Some retail stores will also be part of the testing.

Pepsi's CEO says cutting down on plastic waste is a top priority. The company's sparkling water brand, Bubly, will only be sold in cans, but its life water and soda brands will still be available in plastic bottles.

The changes to Aquafina will happen next year and could cut 8,000 metric tons of plastic waste.

Pepsi plans to only use recyclable and biodegradable packaging by 2025.