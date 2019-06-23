Apple recalls batteries on MacBook Pro

If you own an apple laptop computer, you'll want to read this.

There's a voluntary recall of some of the company's 15-inch MacBook Pro models.

An issue is the battery inside the laptops that Apple says could overheat and become a safety risk. The recall is aimed at MacBook Pro models, sold mainly between September 2015 and February 2017.

Other MacBook Pro models outside that range, or any other Mac laptops, are not affected.

Apple has a dedicated website for customers to check if their computer is eligible for a free battery. Last month, musician White Panda tweeted a video that showed his MacBook Pro after it exploded into flames.