(NBC) - A vulnerability in Android devices Google thought had been patched two years ago has re-emerged.

Researchers at the company's Project Zero team recently discovered an active zero-day bug. They said the problem affects phones manufactured by Samsung, including Galaxy S7, S8, S9, as well as the Huawei P20, Pixel 1 and Pixel 2.

The bug was marked as having been patched in December 2017, but apparently the fix didn't translate to newer versions of the operating system.

Google says it notified Android partners and made a patch available on the Android common kernel.

Other devices affected include the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi A1, Oppo A3, and the Moto Z3.