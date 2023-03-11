BILLINGS, Mont. - In the Magic City on Saturday, parents had a chance to learn various ways to help their children build a healthy relationship with money.

Money, Mommy & Me is an event that started five years ago organized by Five Rings Financial, an insurance marketing company focused on building a community of parents who want to provide a financially stable environment for their families.

One of the agents at Five Rings Financial said that the younger children are when they're first taught how to be financially responsible, the faster they learn to build a healthy relationship with money as adults.

"Money, Mommy & Me is for moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents, anyone who has young people in their lives. We teach things like savings, and hard work and, like working for your money and we kind of go through different age groups and how you can help each age group," added Kristen Opliger.

Ashley Flaherty, a mother of three who recently started coming to the event, said that it has helped her immensely to be equipped with ways to teach her girls to be financially responsible.

"It really changed how I view money, especially teaching my girls. I had a rocky start learning about money. So, it has really helped me to be able to kind of teach them how to be good with money," emphasized Flaherty.

The event takes place on the first Saturday of every month at 11 am. Other upcoming events include Wine, Women & Health on March 14 that 6 pm.