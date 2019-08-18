Moms Demand Action recess rally

The recess rally is in response to the mass shootings that occurred in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas as well as other shootings that occur around the country almost daily.

The rally focused heavily on measures that can be implemented which could help keep firearms out of the wrong hands. Red Flag laws were talked about frequently and those laws would require individuals to pass background checks before purchasing a firearm.

Moms Demand Action hopes that once the Senate returns from recess that the H.R.8 Bill will gain momentum and eventually be passed.