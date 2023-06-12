Yellowstone National Park - Vault

The following is a press release from Yellowstone National Park. 

  • The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now MODERATE.  

  • Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park.  

  • Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park. 

  • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.    

  • Campfires must always be attended to and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat. 

  • The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.   

  • Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.  

