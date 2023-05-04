BILLINGS, MT- The City of Billings was awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to contract with Artist-In-Residence in an effort to involve art and artists in everyday life.

The project which was named Mobilize the MAGIC (Making Art Grounded in Community) City will include at least two creative placemaking hubs, and a Placemaking Playbook which will document effective processes used, and a Public Arts Committee Feasibility Study.

Mobilize the MAGIC City is entering its public engagement phase, and are looking for input from the community through a series of engaging events such as Walk and Talk with the Artist-In-Residence Series and Bike with the Artist-In-Residence.

Community members are encouraged to join Artist-In-Residence, Terri Porta at one (or all) three parks for an opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas on public art, what they want to celebrate about their neighborhood, and what kind of art they’d like to see.

Dates and locations are:

• Wednesday, May 10th, 6 - 7 pm - Pioneer Park. Meet near the splash pad.

• Thursday, May 11th, 6 - 7 pm - North Park. Meet near the tennis courts.

• Tuesday, May 23, 6-7 pm - Rose Park. Meet in Rose Park at the intersection of 21st St. W. and Ave. D.

Community members can also join Terri Porta for an easy bike ride to check out possible locations for creative placemaking hubs!

The ride will start at Rose Park and bike to North Park along Billings' first neighborhood bikeway, a route along local streets where bicycle travel is prioritized.

A bicycle and helmet are required.

Participants can either decide to go their own way once the group reaches North Park or ride back to Rose Park with the group.

Date:

• Sunday, May 21st, 2-4 pm - Rose Park. Meet in Rose Park at the intersection of 21st St. W. and Ave. D.

To keep up with future events, and for more information on the ones listed above you can follow the Mobilize the MAGIC City project on Facebook.

You can also learn about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities on their website.