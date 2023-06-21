Billings, MT- Two organizations in the magic city have come together to bring the hospital to your home.

DispatchHealth is the nation's first in-home medical care provider.

They aim to bring all the care that could be found at a hospital to patients' homes with a team of emergency and internal medical providers.

Dispatch health teams are able to conduct several, regular medical procedures from regular examinations to lab reports all the way to x rays all from the comfort and security of home.

Billings Clinic has also partnered with the mobile health provider in what they're calling an innovative approach towards patient care.

And Chair of Family Medicine at Billings Clinic shares that he has "had a number of people that have used this device and the feedback that I’ve gotten is it’s very convenient it’s very efficient and it’s also allowed us to continue what we are able to do in the office reinforce their needs and then bridge those questions they may have or additional services they may need.”

Billings Clinic estimates more than a thousand patients have been helped during the first-year DispatchHealth has been operating.

70-percent of those would have had to come to the emergency room anyway to receive care so the service also relieves some of the pressure billings emergency room departments face.

DispatchHealth also helps provide patients with aftercare and answer calls from patients where treatment in-hospital is not the best option for them.

And as the Yellowstone County area grows dispatch health hopes to grow with it and reach new patients in new places.

Most insurances are taken by DispatchHealth and you can request care and find more information here or here.