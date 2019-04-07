UPDATE: According to the Lame Deer Fire Chief a mobile home fire reported at 11:00 AM Sunday is responsible for the wildfire that burned into Lame Deer forcing evacuations of homes on the west side of town.

As of Sunday evening the fire is under control.

A wild fire is burning in Lame Deer

According to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office traffic is now flowing on HWY 212 West of Lame Deer.

The road had been closed earlier Sunday evening.

West side housing in Lame Deer was evacuated.

Ashland fire is assisting local and county agencies as they work to keep the fire from reaching structures.

The Rosebud County Sheriff is assisting BIA with managing resources.

KULR-8 has a reporter on the way to the fire.