St. Vincent Healthcare recently announced their Lockwood Mobile Care Clinic will be closing temporarily.

Since October 2018, the mobile clinic has been serving the Lockwood community from the parking lot of Lockwood Schools.

For the next few months, that service will not be available.

The Lockwood Clinic/Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is the only primary care service in Lockwood, serving nearly 9,000 people.

"There's no other close location apart from downtown here or in the Heights location so to have something local and right on site has been astronomically helpful for them," said Shannon Johnson, Clinic Manager with St. Vincent Healthcare.

Serving 3 to 4 patients a day from the community and Lockwood Schools, the clinic helped Don Christman from Lockwood Schools find a solution to his passion for bring healthcare to Lockwood.

"It's really exciting to see healthcare actually come from Lockwood so it's been a passion of mine and of the district to get healthcare out here, it's a large community to not have a healthcare clinic," said Christman, Director of Special Programs.

Lockwood schools recently received a bond to build their new high school, and recently broke ground on the construction site. But that left the mobile clinic stuck right in the middle of construction, forcing St. Vincent Healthcare and Lockwood Schools to find a solution.

"We'll be pouring a permanent pad over here close to the site where it is our plan that a permanent brick and mortar St. Vincent's Healthcare Clinic will go when the high school opens," said Christman.

The closure will be temporary for two to three months, and both groups hope the permanent location opens in 14 to 15 months when the permanent construction is complete.

"We are very dedicated to the Lockwood Community and that we will be opening our doors again in just a few months to serve that community as best we can and support Lockwood," Johnson said.

The current workers at the mobile clinic will help full shortages at other St. Vincent Healthcare locations. Until it re-opens, the truck will be in the parking lot of the downtown St. Vincent Healthcare.