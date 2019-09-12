Mobile app in Spain lets you adopt a grandparent

One mobile app in Spain helps share time and love between elders and children.

The "I Want a Grandparent" app provides emotional and practical support to an elderly while providing children with a rewarding new friendship.

officials say it is important for seniors to stay social to increase happiness and prolong life.

One app user says she's using the service because she wants her children to learn to respect elders.

One "grandma" using the app says she missed out on being a grandmother, so the service will help her enjoy "grandchildren" at a young age.

She aded that the app is also beneficial for parents who are too busy to spend time with children, "so why not bring them together" with grandparents.