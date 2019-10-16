MMIP training continues for law enforcement and civilians

The second day of training for locating missing and murdered indigenous people continued today at the First Interstate Bank Operations Center.

The Training session had attendees from the Montana Department of Justice, FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs. The training sessions provided information on how these departments can use various data base alerts, such as amber alerts to help find missing or murdered indigenous people.

NAMUS was also present at the training and is a program that the public can use to report if someone has gone missing while also being able to track and see if any information has been provided to help locate the missing person and to find out why they have gone missing.

United States Attorney Kurt Alme says "one of the things we hope to do when we're talking about today is trying to better understand some of the underlying causes for why individuals go missing. Violence against women, substance abuse, even human trafficking are issues we need to better understand if we are going to prevent people from going missing in the first place."

The next Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force meeting will be held in November and is open to the public and will have representatives from the eight tribal nations of Montana.