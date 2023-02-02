MMIP Response Team Grant Bill

BILLINGS, Mont. -- For the second time on the house floor, house bill 18 was the topic of discussion

According to Charlene Sleeper, MMIP advocate and search and rescue volunteer -- House Bill 18 would help fill a critical gap in law enforcement and search and rescue resources for Montana.

Charlene says, tribal based search and rescue volunteer teams are limited to available resources.

"As far as reservation-based stuff, it's all out of pocket. You use basically what you have available and you pull it together and try to utilize it as long as possible, but those resources aren't dedicated." Said Charlene.

Sleeper adds, many volunteers do not have the proper training for search and rescue cases, which can cause issues with the investigation process.

"It would be good to be able to give people that are interested in volunteering training opportunities to learn how to preserve death scenes, how to work as a team. you know proper apparel when going out in inclement weather, you know things like that.” Sleeper said.

The bill would secure $61,00 from the State General Fund. This money would go towards a training program that teaches volunteers how to properly conduct a search and rescue and work with local authorities during the investigation.

Sleeper says, after the hearing on January 20th of this year, she has high hopes this time around.