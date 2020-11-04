WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park officials have identified the victim of a diving accident in Lake McDonald as 18-year-old Linnea Rose Mills of Missoula.

Park officials say Mills was part of a scuba diving group that started their dive near the dock of Lake McDonald Lodge on Sunday, November 1 around 4:00 p.m. About 5:50 p.m., a park ranger responded to a report of a scuba diving accident at the lake. Mills was declared dead after resuscitation efforts by members of the diving group and first responders were unsuccessful.

The incident is under investigation and no further details are currently available.