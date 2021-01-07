MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula man who admitted illegally possessing a gun after having been convicted of a felony was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

That man is Roosevelt Kenneth Thompson, a 35 year old.

The prosecution said in court documents that a Missoula Police Department officer stopped a vehicle in which Thompson was riding on Feb. 4, 2020. The officer learned from dispatch that Thompson was on parole. The driver informed the officer that Thompson had a gun on his person. Thompson had prior felony convictions. The officer had Thompson exit the vehicle, and Thompson informed the officer of the gun. Officers located a .45-caliber gun in a holster on Thompson’s chest.