MONTANA - A Missoula man is paddleboarding 400 miles on the Yellowstone River, from Gardiner to Terry.

Mike Richardson said he loves the water and Montana scenery.

"There's such an interesting life to the river," he said.

"The solitude is really nice," he added. "The beauty of the silence and just listening to the birds singing."

Richardson said he expects the trip to take about 3 weeks. He said people are surprised when he tells them how far he's going.

"The reactions are pretty fun, but everybody's always offering encouragement and excitement," he said.

So, far things have gone according to plan, except for one particularly windy night.

"I had a really windy night one night and I was scared my tent was going to fold over on top of me," he said.

Richardson is camping every 20-25 miles. He's seen a lot of wildlife and other people out on the river.

"I've seen so many eagles," he added. "I saw a beaver and that was exciting. And lots of deer and the cows. I'm glad to have not seen any bears."

While on the river, Richardson has also seen the lingering aftermath of the June flood:

"The first probably 40 miles of the trip, I would see chairs and parts of roofs, lots of wood and lumber piled up."

He plans to arrive in Terry on October 1.