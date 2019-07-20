Missoula hosts very first Lard Butt 1k

The garden city had a day full of, well, full stomachs! Missoula's very first Lard Butt 1k was held Saturday at Silver Park.

Lard Butt, a company for weekend warriors has held these 1k's in Seattle and San Francisco but decided to move the race a little closer to home.

However, the race is unlike any other. Runners said they definitely weren't here for the exercise.

Racers run or jog a total of .62 miles, and instead of water stations, there are doughnut stations.

Aside from just doughnuts, beers, and mimosas, the Lard Butt leaders say with the turnout they had; there will definitely be a second annual Lard Butt 1k.