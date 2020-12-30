Missoula City-County Health Department begins vaccinating independent frontline workers

MISSOULA, Mont. - Earlier this week, the Missoula City-County Health Department received 300 Moderna vaccines. For this round, they are targeting independent frontline workers.

Cindy Farr, COVID-19 Response Incident Commander with the health department, said they are working to make sure no frontline workers are overlooked.

"We are having independent nurses and other independent practitioners reach out to here at the health department," Farr said. "So, that we can make sure they get on that list of people who are not going to be covered in their own healthcare practice and we can make sure that anyone who needs the vaccine is able to get the vaccine during the phase they are supposed to get the vaccine."

Farr said independent frontline workers who qualify for the vaccine also include physical therapists, home health workers and physicians.

Due to the nature of COVID-19 and the need to maintain social distancing, Farr said it will take more time to administer these vaccinations than in previous pandemics. She predicted it will take the health department about a week to administer the first round of 300 doses.