UPDATE: NOV. 3 AT 7:01 P.M.

Crow Nation News - CNN reports, Angie has been found and is safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. - The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a missing woman.

Angie Rose Littlelight, 43, is described as Native American; standing 5-feet, 5-inches feet; weighing 185-pounds; has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, the date of her last contact was Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement office or the Montana Missing Persons Clearing house at (406)444-2800.