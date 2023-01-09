UPDATE: Jan. 10 at 1:08 p.m.

The niece of the missing Billings woman Sherri Richterich, Dawn Watt, told NonStop Local this is not the first time Richterich has gone missing, but she has never been missing this long.

Watt said Richterich talked about "going home" a lot.

Shortly after Richterich went missing Monday, her husband went searching for her, fell and got injured, according to Watts.

He was sent to St. Vincent's Hospital and was released Tuesday.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.: Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said they searched the area with a bloodhound last night until 9 p.m. He said they are starting the search on Green Acres Drive this morning near Sherri's house. They will set up the mobile command vehicle. He said the search will include ATV search and rescue personnel, as well as the helicopter.

Sheriff Linder said they will expand the search area today. Yesterday, they did line and grid searches.

UPDATE: 5 p.m.: The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says they continue to look for a missing elderly woman in the Billings' West End area.

Late Monday afternoon, Sheriff Mike Linder says searchers found a jacket belonging to Sherri Richtertich after searching an area north of the interstate near 56th Street West.

Linder went on to say that searchers walked through brush and 6-feet-tall cattails while a helicopter searched the area from above all throughout Monday.

No other sights or information about her whereabouts have been reported.

The Sheriff says the search will continue tonight into tomorrow if needed.

The Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone living in these areas where Richterich was reported to be seen to check their properties, as she might enter the area and remain there.

Anyone with information can call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.

UPDATE: Jan. 9 at 11:11 a.m.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said the public in the area of Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road should check their properties for Richterich including unlocked outbuildings and trees or shrubbery.

YCSO said Richterich is capable of traveling ample distances or crossing ditches and fences.

UPDATE: Jan. 9 at 8:27 a.m.

The following is a release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office:

"Sherri Richcerich Walked away from her home in the Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road area sometime late last night and was reported missing early this morning [sic]. We currently have a search for her in progress using ground searchers and the helicopter. Sherri struggles with mental illness and may still be in the area or walked away, not knowing where she is. Property owners in the area are asked to check their properties, buildings and vehicles, in case Sherri is on their property. A Photo of Sherri is attached. Anyone with information about Sheri’s whereabouts or may have seen her is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929."

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - A search is ongoing for a woman, Sherri Richterich, who reportedly walked away from her home 1 a.m. Monday in Yellowstone County.

Richterich is described as a 77-year-old white woman who stands 4-foot-11, weighs 105 pounds, has hazel eyes, blond hair and has dementia.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice said when Richterich left her home she was wearing a blue striped jacket, blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and glasses.

There is concern for her safety due to weather conditions, and she is on foot, according to the DOJ.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowstone County Sheriff's office at 406-256-2929.