UPDATE: Jan. 5 at 7:46 a.m.

The following is a press release from the Yellowstone County SHeriff's Office:

"Our Detective division is currently following up on information that Rachelle had met with an administrator at a downtown Billings Church Wednesday morning. Rachelle was reportedly provided with some resources by the Church Official and then she left. The information is reliable but we will confirm this in person. Based on this information, we have suspended the search in the parks.

We would still like to talk to Rachelle so we can confirm she is safe and help her however we can. Any who may know where or how we can find her is asked to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.

Thanks to everyone who helped in this matter."

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 27-year-old woman last seen Tuesday evening.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder reports Rachelle Burgess is around five feet, six inches tall and has a medium build and brown hair.

Rachelle was last seen Tuesday around 4:30 pm walking in the area of Two-Moon and Earl Gus Park in the heights with her brother when the two apparently became separated.

Sherif Linder says Rachelle’s brother was not able to locate her, as she was reportedly jogging away from the area.

She was last seen wearing a gray beanie hat, pink jacket with a triangle pattern, black leggings and black boots.

The parks and river in the area have been searched by air and by ground using K-9s, according to Sheriff Linder.

There have been possible sightings of f Rachelle Wednesday near the hospital areas, and also near the Holiday Gas Station on South Billings Blvd., however, her family has not heard from her.

Anyone with information about Rachelle’s whereabouts or may have seen her is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.