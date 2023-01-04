Missing woman last seen walking in area of Two-Moon and Earl Gus Park in Billings Heights

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 27-year-old woman last seen Tuesday evening.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder reports Rachelle Burgess is around five feet, six inches tall and has a medium build and brown hair.

Rachelle was last seen Tuesday around 4:30 pm walking in the area of Two-Moon and Earl Gus Park in the heights with her brother when the two apparently became separated.

Sherif Linder says Rachelle’s brother was not able to locate her, as she was reportedly jogging away from the area.

She was last seen wearing a gray beanie hat, pink jacket with a triangle pattern, black leggings and black boots.

The parks and river in the area have been searched by air and by ground using K-9s, according to Sheriff Linder.

There have been possible sightings of f Rachelle Wednesday near the hospital areas, and also near the Holiday Gas Station on South Billings Blvd., however, her family has not heard from her.

Anyone with information about Rachelle’s whereabouts or may have seen her is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.