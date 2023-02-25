BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for a woman who called emergency services early Saturday morning.
Around 2:30 am, a woman believed to be Keyata Thurman reported a man had locked her in a car in the 4900 block of Southgate Dr.
When officers arrived in the area, they were able to locate the woman’s phone, but nothing else.
The victim is described as a 30-year-old woman with brown hair and brown eyes and she was last seen in a silver 2019 Toyota Corolla.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Billings Police Department dispatch.
