BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for a woman who called emergency services early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 am, a woman believed to be Keyata Thurman reported a man had locked her in a car in the 4900 block of Southgate Dr.

When officers arrived in the area, they were able to locate the woman’s phone, but nothing else.

The victim is described as a 30-year-old woman with brown hair and brown eyes and she was last seen in a silver 2019 Toyota Corolla.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Billings Police Department dispatch.