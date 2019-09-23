HELENA – Attorney General Tim Fox and U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced their offices, together with the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, will co-sponsor a second missing persons training for the public and law enforcement. The event will take place at the First Interstate Bank Operations Center in Billings on October 16.

The first joint missing persons training was held in June in Helena. “Because we had strong interest in our first collaborative training, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme and I decided we wanted to offer a more convenient opportunity for law enforcement and the public on the eastern side of the state to attend,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “Toward that end, we look forward to offering this second training to improve Montana’s response to missing persons cases, particularly those involving Native Americans.”

The event will provide instruction for law enforcement on accepting and entering a missing person’s report, use of missing persons alerts and advisories, and conducting missing persons investigations. A separate session for the public will offer information on how to report a missing person, give an overview of missing persons databases and alert systems, and discuss other resources that are available.

“We are pleased to be working again with Attorney General Fox, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to provide this important joint training on missing persons resources for all federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement in Montana and for tribal councils and members of the public,” U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said. “By working with law enforcement and family and friends to better collect and share information about missing persons, particularly Native Americans, we can help bring more people home.”

The training is free; lunch is provided. Online registration is available at www.dojmt.gov/mpt. Law enforcement officers will receive POST credits for attending. For more information, email dojmmiw@mt.gov or call LINC Coordinator Tina Chamberlain at the Montana DOJ at (406) 444-1577.