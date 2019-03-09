According to the Montana Department of Justice, the Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Angel Four Bear has been cancelled. She has been located safely.

The Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Angel Four Bear.

The 15-year-old female was last seen on March 7th, and is believed to be with Shane Amyotte and his mother, Janalene Amyotte.

They were possibly headed back to Fort Peck from Crow Reservation in a red colored SUV, possibly a Ford Bronco with 22 county plates.

There are concerns for Angel's safety. Shane is currently under investigation for sex offenses against a minor.

If you have any information please call Crow Law Enforcement or Fort Peck PD at 638-2631 or 768-5565.