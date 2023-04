UPDATE:April 4 at 1:36 a.m.

Brian Hower has been safely located, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled.

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking for assistance locating a missing endangered person.

61-year-old Brian Bruce Hower is 6-feet tall and weighs 197 pounds. Hower has Schizophrenia and is currently without his medication.

He was last seen in Missoula on April 1 around 7 a.m. wearing a camouflage jacket.