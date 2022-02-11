HARDIN, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 79-year-old man last seen on Feb. 3.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office issued the MEPA for Fredrick Paul Knowshisgun Jr. who is described as being five feet ten inches tall, weighing 169 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen leaving Big Horn County Memorial Hospital in Hardin on Feb. 3rd around 9:25 pm on foot.

According to the advisory, Fredrick suffers from dementia and is diabetic and does not have his medications with him, so there is a concern for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at (406) 665-9798 or call 9-1-1.