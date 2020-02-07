KULR (Billings)- According to Sergeant Glen Gunther on the Billings PD twitter, Both Valencia and Antonio Gonzalez have been located and are safe.

Two juveniles are reported missing out of Billings.

According to Billings Police Lieutenant Brian Krivitz, Antonio Gonzalez (age 14) and Valencia Gonzalez (age 12) are reported missing and not dressed properly for the weather conditions.

The siblings were last seen in the area of Division and Grand Avenue on Wednesday 2/5/20 at about 7 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200.

