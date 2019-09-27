BILLINGS, Mont. -- Native Americans make up 6-7% of Montana's population, but according to the Montana Department of Justice, they make up nearly one third of the missing persons in the state.

Attorney General Tim Fox appointed the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force shortly after passing Senate Bill 312, the Looping in Native Communities Act -- or LINC -- in May.

Misty LaPlant, the DOJ's new Missing Persons Specialist, made her first appearance at the task force's third meeting Friday in Billings.

"It's a brand new position, nobody's ever done this before," says LaPlant, "I'm only two weeks into this job and so I'm excited and hopeful about what we can do as a state to address this issue."

LaPlant says as of September 27, 2019, there are 169 total missing persons in the state of Montana, and of those, 53 are Native Americans. This issue goes even beyond the state of Montana. According to the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics, Native Americans and Alaska natives are two and a half times more likely to experience violent crime compared to other ethnicities.

LaPlant encourages people to report their loved ones missing and to continue communicating information with law enforcement. If you would like to reach out to Misty LaPlant about missing indigenous persons -- you can reach her at misty.laplant@mt.gov.