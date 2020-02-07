Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force meeting in Billings

The Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force is meeting in Billings on February 6 and 7. The task force is reviewing missing persons in Montana and resources available to help find them. Some of those resources include NamUs, www.namus.gov, and www.missingkids.com.

As of Friday morning, February 7, there are 152 missing persons in Montana. Forty of those people are Native American.

US Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme said, "All of us who are parents and who have children can imagine the fear and the way we feel when we lose track of our children, even for a short period of time. I think all of us are excited and very pleas3ed to see this combined effort where we're all working together to try to finally get on top of this issue."

The meetings also brought concerned citizens.

Armanda Garcia Lein is a mother. She said her daughter knew Selena Not Afraid. Selena's body was found on January 20 near a rest area where she was last seen.

Lein said, "I have a 16-year-old and I'm worried, you know, all the time. Every time she walks out the door, I don't know if she'll come back. And, if something happens, I'm worried that the story might not be picked up or people won't pay attention."

A schedule of the meeting is available here.