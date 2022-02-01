GLENDIVE, Mont. - The Glendive Police Department is asking for help finding 15-year-old Kayssen Hall.

Kayssen is 5'8" and 115 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. According to family, he has been missing since Sunday and was last seen at El Centro Motel after he was dropped off by a friend. Police say he was wearing dark pants and a grey, multi-colored top.

If you see him or have any information, GPD asks you to call 406-377-2364 promptly.