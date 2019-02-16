A Missing Endangered Person Advisory is being issued for Alexander Morsette.

Alexander Morsette was last seen February 14, 2019 in Helena, Montana. He was taken by his mother who is known to use drugs and possibly abuse him. He is a two-year old white male. He weighs 32 pounds, has blond hair and is two feet tall. He has brown eyes.

Mother Rosemary Hemry is a 5'1 female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is white and weighs 110 pounds. She is 18 years old.

Suspect's vehicle is a blue 1989 Chevy Pickup, Montana license plate AYM231. The direction of travel is unknown.

Please contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 447-8461 or 911 if you have any information.