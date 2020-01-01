Missing Endagered Person Advisory issued out of Big Horn County

BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. -- A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued out of the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office for a 16-year-old Native American female.
Selina Shelley Faye Not Afraid was last seen today at 2 p.m. at the Eastbound I-90 rest area between Billings and Hardin near mile marker 474. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black coat, grey sweater, blue jeans, and gray ankle boots. She is 5'9", 133 pounds, and has a scar near her mouth. She also has a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger. If you have any information on her whereabouts -- please call the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office or dial 9-1-1.