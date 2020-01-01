Missing Endagered Person Advisory issued out of Big Horn County

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE BIG HORN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE. SELINA SHELLEY FAYE NOT AFRAID, A 16 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, WAS LAST SEEN AT 2PM AT THE EASTBOUND INTERSTATE 90 REST AREA BETWEEN BILLINGS AND HARDIN NEAR MILE MARKER 474. SELINA LEFT A DISABLED VEHICLE AT THE REST AREA ON FOOT WALKING INTO AN ADJACENT FIELD TO THE REST AREA. SHE IS POSSIBLY INTOXICATED AND IS NOT DRESSED FOR THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK COAT, GREY SWEATER, BLUE JEANS, AND GREY ANKLE BOOTS. SELINA IS 5 FEET, 9 INCHES TALL AND 133 LBS. SHE HAS A SCAR NEAR HER MOUTH AND A TATTOO OF A CROSS ON HER MIDDLE FINGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON SELINA, PLEASE CALL THE BIG HORN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 665-9780 OR DIAL 9 1 1.