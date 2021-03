Coast Guard and Navy crews rescued a missing boater Friday off the coast of Waianae in Hawaii.

Chopper video shows crews pulling the man out of the water.

He had been missing since Thursday and was spotted clinging to a bundle of life jackets 26 miles West of Kaena Point.

Rescue crews began searching for the boater after a family member told authorities that he went fishing in the morning and did not return.

The man was treated for hypothermia, but is said to be in good condition.