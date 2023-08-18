UPDATE Aug. 18 at 10:14 a.m.

Banastine Howell has been found and is safe, according to the Billings Police Department's Facebook post.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are searching for a missing woman out of Billings Friday.

The Billings Police Department said in a Facebook post Banastine Howell, 65, was last seen in the 2900 block of Silverwood Street around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Howell is described as 5-foot-4, 100 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was las seen wearing a gray hoodie with a Mickey Mouse shirt underneath, gray and green sweatpants and a black hat with a flower on it.