UPDATE: 7:33 a.m.

Chad Badura has been located, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled.

UPDATE: Thursday, May 11 at 6:35 a.m

BILLINGS, Mont. - There is a missing person alert for missing man Chad Badura who was last seen in Billings 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Badura was last seen at the North Park basketball court and has not been heard from since.

According to the MEPA, Badura is severely handicap, has partial paralysis, has traumatic brain injury and does not have the medication he needs with him.

It is uncertain where he could have gone, and there is concern for his safety and wellbeing.

He is described as a white man, 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200 or cal 9-1-1.

